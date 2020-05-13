Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:44 IST
Chennai, May 13 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.40 pm. . LGM1 TN-HC-VIRUS-EXHUME-NOTICE HC notice to authorities on widow's plea to exhume remains of Dr Simon who died of COVID-19 for reburial Chennai: The Madras High Court issued notice to the Chief Secretary, DGP and other officials on a plea from the widow of Dr Simon Hercules, who died of COVID-19, seeking a direction to authorities to exhume the body and rebury it in a cemetery at Kilpauk here. .

LGM2 TN-HC-KOYAMBEDU HC moved for reopening wholesale food grain shops in Koyambedu market Chennai: The Madras High Court issued notice to authorities concerned on a petition seeking to reopen wholesale foodgrain shops located in the Koyambedu market complex here, which was shut after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. . MDS4 TN-LOCKDOWN-CM Ongoing COVID-19 lockdown could be lifted 'gradually', says TN CM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami indicated that the ongoing lockdown could be lifted "gradually" and sought people's cooperation to restore normalcy post-lockdown. .

MDS7 KA-LOCKDOWN-GYMS Karnataka likely to open gyms, fitness centres, golf courses after May 17 Bengaluru: Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi hinted at the government permitting opening of gyms, fitness centres and golf courses after May 17 when the third phase of the COVID-19 induced lockdown comes to an end. . MES9 TN-VIRUS-EXPERT "Govt should go slow on resuming public transport: public health expert Chennai: The government should go slow on resuming public transport in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a public health expert suggests, as he believes the lockdown has "crippled" coronavirus and slowed down its spread..

