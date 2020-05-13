Vande Bharat Mission: 141 Indians stranded in US reach Chennai

As many as 141 Indian nationals stranded in the US arrived here on Wednesday by an Air India Express flight, officials said. The Indian nationals arrived this morning from Chicago via Mumbai.

Following completion of Immigration and Customs formalities, besides COVID-19 test, they were sent to respective quarantine centres in buses arranged by the Tamil Nadu government, they said. The quarantine centres located in and around the city, include both government facilities as well as star hotels, the latter available on self payment mode.

As many as 11 people treated as 'special case', were sent to select hospitals for isolation, besides home quarantine. Indian citizens stranded abroad due to the lockdown triggered by coronavirus are being ferried by the government of India in its biggest ever off-shore evacuation drive under the 'Vande Bharat' Mission.