Woman jumps to death from 15th floor in Hyderabad

Upset at being told by her mother to postpone her visit due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown,a 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential apartment complex here on Wednesday, police said. The woman, a native of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was working as maid servant in one of the flats since February this year, they said.

A police official said the woman called her mother on Wednesday morning and told her that she wanted to see her sister's new born child. But she was disappointed when her mother apprised her of the lockdown and asked her to stay put following which she committed suicide, the official added.