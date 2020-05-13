Woman's body found inside Greater Noida house

A 32-year-old married woman, who hails from Delhi, was found dead inside her rented accommodation in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. The body was found inside the house in a Janta Flat in Swarn Nagari, under Beta 2 police station, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh said the woman was staying here on rent. She was otherwise a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, he said. "The body appears to be three-four days old. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and we are not ruling out murder," the DCP said.

"Nobody from her family, including the husband, could be contacted, neither in Greater Noida nor in Delhi. No relatives were found at both the places,” the officer said. The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway, he added.