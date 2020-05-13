Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPF contribution for private sector cut to 10 pc for three months

The government has reduced statutory Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of private-sector employers and employees from current mandated 12 per cent to 10 per cent for the next three months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:38 IST
EPF contribution for private sector cut to 10 pc for three months
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

The government has reduced statutory Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of private-sector employers and employees from current mandated 12 per cent to 10 per cent for the next three months. The liquidity relief is being given for all EPF establishments. The government support in the form of 12 per cent employer and 12 per cent employee contribution to eligible establishments has also been extended for another three months: June, July and August.

The support was earlier offered till the end of May. However, for public sector units, it will remain 12 per cent but PSU employees can pay 10 per cent. This will reduce the total contribution to an employee's EPF corpus.

The fresh liquidity support amounts to Rs 2,500 crore and will be beneficial for over 70 lakh employees, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland launches rescue package for soccer and ice hockey

Switzerland has announced a 350 million Swiss franc 362 million rescue package for its professional soccer and ice hockey leagues but insists the money should not be used to pay wages to high-earning players. The Swiss Football League has y...

Tradologie launches eight new product segments to help MSME sector

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for vocal for local, Tradologie, a global enquiry-to-delivery trade enablement platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of eight new product segments in the agri and industrial goods trade. T...

COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

With more than 100 of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said some hospitals have reserved beds for it for any emergency admissions as many in the force are deployed at sensitive locations. Amo...

EU urges voluntary use of virus-tracing apps to speed recovery from pandemic

The European Commission urged EU governments on Wednesday to use COVID-19 contact tracing apps on a voluntary basis as part of efforts to lift border restrictions and revive the European Unions tourism and travel industries. Countries are r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020