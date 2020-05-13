Left Menu
41 pc of Shramik spl trains originated in Gujarat: official

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:08 IST
262 Shramik special trains had ferried 3.34 lakh migrant workers to their native states from Gujarat as of Tuesday night, a government official said. Another 56,800 migrants were set to leave by Wednesday night, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Out of 640 special trains for migrants run across the country till Tuesday midnight, 262, or around 41 per cent, originated from Gujarat, ferrying 3.34 lakh people, Kumar said. Another 37 Shramik special trains will leave from Gujarat on Wednesday carrying 56,800 migrants to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states, he said.

Compared to Gujarat, Maharashtra had run 99 Shramik trains, Punjab 81, Rajasthan 27, Karnataka 36 and Telangana 33 till Tuesday night, he said. A majority of trains went to Uttar Pradesh, he added.

PTI KA PD KRK KRK.

