Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants leave for other states from Rajasthan in special trains and buses

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:50 IST
Migrants leave for other states from Rajasthan in special trains and buses

Three special Shramik trains left for various states from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours to transport stranded migrant workers to their native places, officials said on Wednesday.  Apart from trains, state-run buses too have been pressed into service to ferry the migrants, they said.  The three special trains include one from Sawai Madhopur to Katihar in Bihar, Jaipur to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and Bhagat's Kothi (Jodhpur) to Ballia. Around 4,000 migrant workers were sent to their homes by these trains, the officials said. The travel fare was borne by the state government while their food and water arrangements have been made jointly by the railways and the state government, a statement said.

Shravan Kumar, a migrant labourer returning from Tonk to Bihar by a Shramik Special train expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the railways and the government for migrant labourers. He said it was good to return home in this difficult time. Sundram, another migrant labourer at the Sawai Madhopur railway station, expressed happiness over this free facility provided by the railways and the government, saying they would be able to meet their family members after a long time.

Around 400 workers stranded due to the lockdown in Udaipur were taken to Haridwar in 17 buses of Rajasthan Road Transport Corporation. All these people are from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.  They said the buses ran on only half capacity and followed social distancing norms. The passengers were provided food and water for free..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases rise to 71,486 from 70,342 on May 12; 5,209 deaths, up from 5,049

May 13 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 71,486 FROM 70,342 ON MAY 12 5,209 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,049 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Citing coronavirus, U.S. board delays Federal pension fund investments in Chinese stocks

Bending to White House pressure, an independent board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars announced on Wednesday it would indefinitively delay plans to invest in hotly debated Chinese companies.In a statement, the...

1,140 stranded Manipuris return to state from Chennai

A total of 1,140 Manipuris who were stranded in Chennai due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to the state in a special train on Wednesday, officials said. The train had left the Tamil Nadu capital for Manipur on May 10, they sai...

J-K political parties condemn killing of civilian by CRPF

Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in Budgam district and called for an impartial enquiry to punish the guilty. A civilian, identified as Peer Mehrajuddin of Makhana Beerwah, was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020