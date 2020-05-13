Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:30 IST
Army chief visits forward areas of Sapta Shakti Command

Army chief General M M Naravane visited the forward areas of the Sapta Shakti Command in Rajasthan and Punjab on Tuesday and Wednesday, a defence spokesperson here said. Naravane, accompanied by Sapta Shakti Army commander Lt Gen Alok Kler, visited formations in the field and reviewed their operational preparedness, he said.

He interacted with troops, and lauded them for their high morale and motivation. He also appreciated the operational preparedness of the command, the spokesperson said. The Army chief commended the efforts of the formations in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Addressing the officers of the command, Naravane said IBGs (Integrated Battle Groups) would be made operational soon and also stressed on optimisation of funds allotted under the defence budget in view of the economic constraints due to COVID-19. During the visit, he exhorted all ranks to continue the excellent work and to maintain the highest standards of battle readiness while ensuring force preservation to meet the emerging challenges efficiently and effectively, the spokesperson said.

