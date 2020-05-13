PMCARES Fund to allocate Rs 2000 crore for purchasing ventilators, 1000 cr for migrants

The PM CARES Fund Trust on Wednesday decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, neatly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant laborers, it said

Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support coronavirus vaccine development, the statement said

The trust formed on March 27 is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defense minister, the home minister, and the finance minister.