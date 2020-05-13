Public transport to resume in Haryana from Friday on 'experimental basis': Khattar

Public transport to resume in Haryana from Friday on 'experimental basis': KhattarPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:25 IST
Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Wednesday announced that public transport will resume in the state on an "experimental basis" with a limited number of buses plying on select routes from Friday. As his government looks to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions to spur economic and other activities, Khattar made it clear that the state will not lower its guard and not hesitate in imposing stricter curbs if things don't go as planned
He also said as the Centre has now revised guidelines pertaining to activities in red, green and orange zone, the state government will formulate district-specific policy to boost economic activities
On resuming public transport, which has been shut since the lockdown was announced on March 25, Khattar said, "Local state transport, we are starting from Friday on an experimental basis." "Like, we will run a few buses on Panchkula, Ambala, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Narnaul routes..," he told a press conference through video conferencing on Wednesday evening.
