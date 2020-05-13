Left Menu
15 more test COVID-19 positive in Assam, cases rise to 79

Updated: 13-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:33 IST
Fifteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in Assam, taking the total cases in the state to 79, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the 15 had come in contact with a migrant worker who tested positive for the disease on Monday.

Out of the total 79 cases, 37 are active while one who tested positive in the state has moved to Bihar, two died and 39 others have been cured and discharged. "15 persons are tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. All are related to patient from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, who tested + recently. All under quarantine and please don't panic," the minister tweeted.

The total number of cases in Guwahati city has risen to 22, including a 16-year-old girl who was detected to be positive after her death. The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared a part of Fancy Bazaar as a containment zone and shut down the municipal market complex in the area. Guwahati city now has six containment zones.

Meanwhile, six buses from Delhi with 163 students on board and one bus from Chennai carrying 24 cancer patients and attendants reached Guwahati on Wednesday, Sarma said. After receiving the returnees, the minister said they would have to go for a 14-day quarantine.

Six buses carrying 137 passengers, mostly cancer patients and their attendants, arrived from Mumbai on Tuesday and they were quarantined in a hotel. More than 21,000 tests have been conducted in the seven laboratories in the state so far.

