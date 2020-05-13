Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:59 IST
Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the world's biggest commodities firms from its portfolio for their use and production of coal, including Glencore and Anglo American. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations for long-term investors, the fund is also excluding German utility RWE, South African petrochemicals firm Sasol and Dutch company AGL Energy over their use of coal.

Norway's parliament agreed in June 2019 to toughen existing limits on coal investments by the world's largest wealth fund by excluding companies that mined more than 20 million tonnes of coal a year or generated more than 10 gigawatts of power from coal. The fund held stocks worth $1.6 billion in such companies at the end of 2019, according to fund data. Wednesday's announcement is the first to show the tougher rules being applied.

The fund, set up in 1996 to save Norway's oil revenues for future generations, now holds about 1.5% of globally listed shares and its decisions are often followed by other investors. It sells holdings before announcing any exclusions to avoid excessive market moves. The fund put another set of companies - BHP , Uniper, Enel and Vistra Energy - under observation for possible exclusion later if they did not address their use or production of coal.

The value of holdings in this group stood at $3.9 billion at the end of last year. "This is good news that the biggest producers of coal in absolute terms are finally out of the fund," Else Hendel, acting environmental policy leader at green group WWF Norway, told Reuters.

EXCESSIVE EMISSIONS The fund, which operates under ethical guidelines set by parliament, also said it was excluding four Canadian oil companies for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions, the first time it has used that reason to blacklist firms.

Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy , Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil were excluded for "acts or omissions that on an aggregate company level lead to unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions", it said. The fund, which held stock worth $1.15 billion in these companies at the end of 2019, said the companies were excluded for their carbon dioxide emissions "from production of oil to oil sands".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, in response to the fund's exclusion of the four, that many oil companies understood the investment climate was changing because of concerns about climate change. Excessive greenhouse gas emissions became a criterion for exclusion four years ago. But the central bank, the fund's ethics watchdog and the finance ministry took time to agree on what constituted an unacceptable amount of emissions.

Wednesday's announcement opens the way for more companies to be excluded on those grounds. The head of the fund's ethics watchdog told Reuters in March that, once the first ones were published, others companies would follow. Concrete and steel firms have also been probed, he said, without naming them.

COMPANIES RESPOND Responding to the announcement, Anglo American said: "We are working towards an exit from our remaining thermal coal operations in South Africa, ensuring that we do so responsibly."

"We continue to examine suitable opportunities for our minority stake in Cerrejon," it said, referring to a Colombian mining venture with BHP, Anglo American and Glencore. Sasol said it was implementing an "emission-reduction framework underpinned by short and medium-term targets," although it said coal would continue to play role in South Africa during a transition to lower-carbon energy sources.

Enel said it was developing its business in line with the Paris climate accords, which seek to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and cut emissions to zero by 2050. Uniper said it was in a dialogue with the fund about being under observation for possible exclusion.

"Uniper in its strategic new focus has presented a clear exit plan from coal and aims for climate-neutral power production in Europe by 2035," said a company spokesman. RWE said it had cut carbon dioxide emissions by 90 million tonnes since 2012 and committed itself to becoming climate neutral by 2040. It was investing around 5 billion euros in the expansion of renewables up to 2022.

"Instead of quantitative stock-taking, the speed with which a company changes should be considered in our view," said the company spokesman. "Already today, we are among the globally leading companies for renewable energies." Glencore and BHP declined to comment.

AGL Energy and Vistra Energy were not immediately available to comment. Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil did not respond to requests for comment after market hours.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...

Monsoon likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25: MeT

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25, with a delay of 10 days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is ...

Punjab govt helps 1.10 lakh migrants to reach their home states amid lockdown

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed that it has spent more than Rs 6 crore to fund the movement of migrants and helped 1.10 lakh stranded migrants in the state to reach their native states. The Punjab government has been facilitatin...

Preparing ourselves, waiting for guidelines from Centre to resume public transport: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is preparing itself and waiting for guidelines from the central government to resume public transport. Discussions are being he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020