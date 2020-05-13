Flight bringing 123 Indians from Kuwait lands in Indore

A Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) plane carrying 123 Indians, stranded in Kuwait amid the coronavirus lockdown, landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here on Wednesday night. Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said the aircraft (flight number 1461) landed here at 7.57 pm.

Health check-up of all the passengers was being carried out and their luggage was being sanitized, she said. The passengers returning home from Kuwait will be sent to Bhopal by buses where they will be kept in compulsory isolation for 14 days.

India is bringing back its citizens stranded in various countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak under "Vande Bharat Mission".