Cong MLA claims Punjab minister threatened Channi

A Congress legislator claimed on Wednesday that Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had threatened cabinet colleague Charanjit Singh Channi, who had a showdown with the chief secretary last week. Bajwa had allegedly threatened Channi when the former asked him to bury the hatchet with Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, according to Bhoa constituency MLA Joginder Pal.

Bajwa approached Channi, a Dalit legislator, following the showdown last week, Pal said, adding that he met Channi at his residence where he told him about meeting with Bajwa. "Channi told me that Bajwa threatened him with the reopening of some old complaint against him," Pal said. "It's not right on the part of Bajwa as he is a senior minister." Pal said all the Dalit MLAs were with Channi and would meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over this incident.

Bajwa and Channi could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts. Channi and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had taken exception to the the chief secretary's "unacceptable behaviour" at a meeting on Saturday.

The confrontation occurred after Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposed any relief for liquor vend owners in the the excise policy under discussion. The chief secretary had allegedly made some "curt remarks" after Channi spoke at the meeting. Badal and Channi had then walked out, reportedly followed by the other ministers later.

The top bureaucrat did not attend the cabinet meeting Monday on the state's excise policy. Badal and Channi gave an ultimatum of sorts to the chief minister there, saying he should either call them or the chief secretary for any meetings in future.