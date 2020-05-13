Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 could help turn the tide on ocean health in Asia-Pacific

Healthy oceans are intricately linked to achieving sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, head of the UN office in the region, known as ESCAP.

UN | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:33 IST
COVID-19 could help turn the tide on ocean health in Asia-Pacific
ESCAP said oceans are extremely valuable for the vast Asia-Pacific region, home to more than four billion people, providing food and income for more than half the population. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The COVID-19 pandemic could help turn the tide on the well-being of oceans in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a UN report published on Wednesday.

It suggests that the temporary shutdown of activities due to the crisis, as well as reduced traffic on the seas and demand for marine resources, could give oceans the "much-needed breathing space" to recover from pollution, overfishing and the impacts of climate change.

Healthy oceans are intricately linked to achieving sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, head of the UN office in the region, known as ESCAP.

'Window of opportunity'

"During these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to take advantage of the window of opportunity offered by reduced emissions and energy demand to protect the marine environment", she said, speaking at the launch of the report.

"Many of the challenges in the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans and marine resources, lie in the transboundary and highly complex nature of ocean management, coupled with the fragmented understanding of the interaction between oceans and human activities."

Greenway forward

The report -- Changing Sails: Accelerating Regional Actions for Sustainable Oceans in Asia and the Pacific – further posits that large-scale recovery investments by governments could improve marine sustainability and resilience in a post-pandemic world provided they lead to a shift towards "green" practices in sectors such as shipping, fisheries and tourism.

ESCAP said oceans are extremely valuable for the vast Asia-Pacific region, home to more than four billion people, providing food and income for more than half the population.

Furthermore, shipping accounts for more than 80 per cent of international trade, according to ESCAP, and two-thirds of global operations are concentrated in the region.

However, ESCAP nations are also among the planet's top plastic polluters. Eight of the 10 rivers responsible for a staggering 95 per cent of all plastic waste leaked into oceans are in Asia.

'Startling' lack of data

The report covers three key areas – marine connectivity, sustainable fisheries and marine pollution – for countries to rally around to take urgent action to halt and reverse the declining health of oceans and marine ecosystems.

It also reveals what ESCAP says is a "startling" lack of data and statistics towards achieving ocean-related targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The report calls for more transparent data sharing and investments in national statistical systems.

ESCAP also stressed the need for Asia-Pacific countries to take advantage of scientific and technological advances, and to consistently enforce international conventions, norms and standards for ocean protection and sustainable use, such as those by UN agencies the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat CM to constitute committee for post-COVID economic revival

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced to constitute a committee of experts, headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia.The committee will be providing comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for po...

Siddaramaiah calls Centre's relief measures 'disastrous'

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as disastrous and said it is non-existent in terms of benefits to poor migrants, labourers, cont...

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other data point to a downward revision of the International Monetary Funds already pessimistic outlook for the global economy given the global coronavirus pandemic, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. IMF ch...

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020