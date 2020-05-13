Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,268
With 364 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 9,268 in Gujarat on Wednesday, the state health department said.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:40 IST
With 364 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 9,268 in Gujarat on Wednesday, the state health department said. As per the latest update, of the 9268 cases, 3,562 people have been cured/discharged and 566 people have died due to the infection.
Gujarat is the second most affected state due to COVID-19 after Maharashtra. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths.
While the doubling time earlier was 10.9 days, it has improved to 12.2 in the last few days. (ANI)
