Special train with passengers from Ahmedabad arrives at Delhi
A special train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad, arrived at New Delhi railway station on Thursday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 09:49 IST
A special train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad, arrived at New Delhi railway station on Thursday morning. All passengers underwent thermal screening after they deboarded the train.
Shahrukh, a passenger, said, "All arrangements were very good. The management made sure that all passengers stay safe." The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.
Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. These trains will be run as special trains connecting New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.
