Two more COVID-19 cases in Himachal, state tally reaches 69

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 69, said RD Dhiman Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Himachal Pradesh Government on Thursday.

"A 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today. Both are from the Sirmaur district. They returned from Delhi on May 4 and have been in home quarantine since then," he said.

The total coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 69 which is inclusive of 28 patients who are active coronavirus cases, added Dhiman.