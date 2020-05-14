Stamping of passengers' boarding pass to be dispensed with at airports in India

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which is an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), has ordered to dispense with the procedure of stamping the passengers' boarding pass, which is done after completion of security check, at airports across the country. This decision has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in addition to the other measures being taken to contain its spread.

"It has been decided to dispense with the procedure of stamping the passengers' Boarding Pass that is being done by Aviation Security Group/APSU after completion of pre-embarkation security check of the concerned passenger, till further orders," the order issued by BCAS read. The order copy also stated that a "monitoring system of high definition CCTV cameras and supporting infrastructure are maintained all through at PESC points..so that Boarding Pass of the passenger and his/her identity are digitally recorded."

Earlier on Tuesday, the MoCA had issued a clarification over the reported standard operating procedure (SOP) for restarting of aviation post lockdown and said it is yet to be finalized. The Ministry had earlier issued a draft of the standard operating procedure to all aviation stakeholders, including airlines and airport operators, before the resumption of domestic commercial flight operations.