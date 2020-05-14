All train bookings on, before June 30 cancelled

The Ministry of Railways, Government of India has announced that all tickets booked to travel on or before June 30 will be cancelled. Refunds would be given to all tickets booked till 30th June 2020 said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

"Regular services including mail/express, passenger and suburban services have been cancelled until further advice. Competent authority has desired that all the tickets booked for the above trains for the period up to 30th June 2020 may be cancelled and a full refund be generated," read the statement from the Ministry of Railways. It further stated that all special trains and Shramik Special trains will ply as usual. (ANI)