Special train with passengers from Patna reaches Delhi
A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 11:54 IST
A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday morning. All passengers underwent a thermal screening after they deboarded.
"I am happy that the services have resumed. I did not face any issue during the journey," Sunil, a passenger said while speaking to ANI. The Indian Railways had partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.
Initially, the Railways is running 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started on Monday. (ANI)
