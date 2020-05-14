Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:45 a.m.

Schools will have to invest more in technology infrastructure, and colleges in online assessment tools in the post-coronavirus-lockdown world, Pearson study says. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on people to adapt to social distancing measures after lockdown is eased.

The railways is now keeping record of destination address of passengers for contact tracing. 11:14 a.m.

Cats can contract coronavirus but risk of transmission to humans is unknown, study says. 11:10 a.m.

Maharashtra Highway Police issued an order to not collect fine from vehicles carrying migrants. 11:05 a.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death as state's toll climbs to 122. 11:01 a.m.

Passengers disallowed train travel due to COVID-19 symptoms will get full refund, railways says. 10:48 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in HP climb to 70. 10:46 a.m.

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over USD 10 million COVID-relief fraud. 10:44 a.m.

The railways has decided to cancel tickets for travel till Jun 30 on regular trains and will provide full refund for old bookings. 10:43 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily, UNICEF says. 10:02 a.m.

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan begins testing of its 11 million people. 9:44 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,549 in India as number of cases cross 78,000-mark in the country, Health Ministry says. 9:43 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he will look into legislation proposing sanctions on China. 8:27 a.m.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan will address Indian-Americans on coronavirus pandemic. 2:55 a.m.

Coronavirus risk alert could be lowered in most parts of S Africa by May-end, President Cyril Ramaphosa says..