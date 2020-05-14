Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:04 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:45 a.m.

Schools will have to invest more in technology infrastructure, and colleges in online assessment tools in the post-coronavirus-lockdown world, Pearson study says. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on people to adapt to social distancing measures after lockdown is eased.

The railways is now keeping record of destination address of passengers for contact tracing. 11:14 a.m.

Cats can contract coronavirus but risk of transmission to humans is unknown, study says. 11:10 a.m.

Maharashtra Highway Police issued an order to not collect fine from vehicles carrying migrants. 11:05 a.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death as state's toll climbs to 122. 11:01 a.m.

Passengers disallowed train travel due to COVID-19 symptoms will get full refund, railways says. 10:48 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in HP climb to 70. 10:46 a.m.

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over USD 10 million COVID-relief fraud. 10:44 a.m.

The railways has decided to cancel tickets for travel till Jun 30 on regular trains and will provide full refund for old bookings. 10:43 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily, UNICEF says. 10:02 a.m.

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan begins testing of its 11 million people. 9:44 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,549 in India as number of cases cross 78,000-mark in the country, Health Ministry says. 9:43 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he will look into legislation proposing sanctions on China. 8:27 a.m.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan will address Indian-Americans on coronavirus pandemic. 2:55 a.m.

Coronavirus risk alert could be lowered in most parts of S Africa by May-end, President Cyril Ramaphosa says..

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Panda dolls kick pandemic blues for Thai diners

Cant bear to eat aloneOne restaurant in Thailand is ensuring it meets new social distancing guidelines, and providing lonely diners a bit of company, by seating stuffed pandas at its tables. Thailand earlier this month relaxed some restrict...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant

Stock markets fell and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries grew about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick economic recovery.The path ahead ...

Defence, other ministries should follow CAPF canteens and only allow sale of local products: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

By Pragya Kaushika RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM lauded the Union Finance Ministrys decision of not allowing global tenders for government purchases up to Rs 200 crore, and also expressed hope that Defence and other ministries wil...

Singer Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett dies from opioid addiction

American rockstar Melissa Etheridge has revealed that her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher has died due to his opioid addiction. The 58-year-old singer-songwriter shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying that Beckett struggl...
