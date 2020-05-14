Special flight brings 178 Indians from Dubai

A batch of 178 people from Punjab stranded in Dubai due to the COVID-19 outbreak were brought back on a special flight here under the Vande Bharat Mission, officials said on Thursday. After landing at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday night, the passengers were quarantined at five hotels here, the officials said.

Amritsar Civil Surgeon Jugal Kishore said all of them will be tested for coronavirus after completion of the 14-day quarantine period. They will be allowed to go home only if they test negative for the disease. All the passengers will bear charges for their stay at hotels during the quarantine period.

The returnees were also given an option of the government-owned quarantine centres, but they preferred hotels, the officials said..