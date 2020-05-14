Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Mathura police solves bank robbery case in less than 36 hours’

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:00 IST
‘Mathura police solves bank robbery case in less than 36 hours’

In a major breakthrough in a broad day light dacoity in a bank here in the city, the police arrested five persons, including a woman, and recovered over Rs 17 lakh, a major part of the booty, from them, police said on Thursday. A gang of robbers had on Tuesday looted at gun point over Rs 21 lakh from the Gramin Bank of Aryavart at Damodarpura in Sadar Bazar police station area of Mathura, said police. Acting on a tip off, a police team on Wednesday night raided a place near Jal Shodhan Sansthan in the city where they had gathered to distribute the booty among themselves and arrested four of them, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

They later arrested the woman involved in the conspiracy of loot, he said, adding the police team is on lookout for two others involved in the crime. Out of the looted money, the police was able to recover Rs 17.10 lakh besides, four country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges and a motorcycle, used in committing the crime, he added.

The arrested woman Rajo is a relative of Gautam Gurjar, with whom the accused had kept the looted money, said the SSP. The police is on lookout for two others involved in the crime, he said.

SSP Grover said the Police Department has decided to award a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the police team, which solved the sensational crime in less than 36 hours..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari as Ricciardo heads to McLaren

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season, while Daniel Ricciardo has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren from 2021. Sainz, 25, will leave McLaren following the 2...

13 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP, tally rises to 3,789

With 31 fresh infections, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,789 on Thursday, officials here said. There are 1,730 active cases in the state, while 1,973 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Pri...

Toshiba Group firms, employees contribute about Rs 1.95 cr to support fight against COVID-19

Toshiba Group firms and its employees contributed about Rs 1.95 crore to support fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A total of approximately Rs 1.95 crore have been donated...during this period, the contributions include voluntary sala...

Cop dies of COVID-19; sixth death in Mumbai police force

A 45-year-old police naik, whohad tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infectionin neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official saidThe deceased policeman was posted at Shivajinagarpolice station and was undergoing treatment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020