Govt relaxing lockdown to make people lives comfortable: Raj health minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:54 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday said that necessary relaxations in the coronavirus-driven lockdown in the state are being given to make to people’s lives comfortable. He said the lockdown rules are being relaxed keeping in mind the peoples’ daily needs and the Central government guidelines.

Sharma said in its latest order, the government has now allowed the ''take away'' and ''home delivery'' facilities from restaurants and sweets shops in the state. He said the government has also given permission to open ‘dhabas’.

Electronic repair shops besides those of building materials, coolers, TV and electronic goods too have been allowed to open, he said, adding the sale of two and four wheelers too has been relaxed. Many other activities too have been permitted, he added.

The state government on late Wednesday night had issued orders for opening six categories of shops, including those for vehicle sales and construction material. Earlier in day, Sharma launched the ‘giloy’ planting campaign ''Amrita'' in the state under the auspices of the Rajasthan State Drug Plant Division under the Ayurveda Department of the state.

He said under this campaign about 1.5 lakh ‘giloy’ saplings will be planted in Jaipur district in next 4 months. Dr Manohar Pareek, a special officer in Ayurveda Department, said ‘giloy’ is a safe medicine and it has an important role in developing immunity..

