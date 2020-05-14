Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand allows wholesale dealers of pan masala to transport stocks outside state

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:15 IST
J'khand allows wholesale dealers of pan masala to transport stocks outside state

The Jharkhand government has allowed wholesale dealers of pan masala to send their stocks beyond the state's borders till May 31 under the supervision of officials. On May 8, the state government had banned the manufacturing, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year after it found that they contained magnesium carbonate, which is harmful for the heart and can cause various diseases.

In an order issued by principal secretary (health) Dr Nitin Kulkarni on Wednesday, wholesale/traders were allowed to send their stocks outside the states borders, where there is no ban on them, till May 31. The dealers were asked to collect pan masala from the retailers, make a list and give it to the sub-divisional officer of the areas concerned and transport the stocks out of the state, under the supervision of SDOs and food security officials.

Jharkhand was the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to impose a ban on pan masala. The state government had on April 22 imposed a ban on all tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the threat of the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sends second wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia

Russia has sent a second shipment of wheat to Saudi Arabia after its first export cargo arrived in the Gulf kingdom earlier in May, Saudi state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday.The cargo is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this mon...

No community spread of virus in Puducherry: Health official

Puducherry, May 14 PTI There has been no community spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry till date, a top health official said on Thursday. The secretary to the union territorys Health Department Prashant Kumar Panda told newsmen there were only...

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir tally rises to 983 Officials....

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020