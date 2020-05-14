J'khand allows wholesale dealers of pan masala to transport stocks outside state

The Jharkhand government has allowed wholesale dealers of pan masala to send their stocks beyond the state's borders till May 31 under the supervision of officials. On May 8, the state government had banned the manufacturing, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year after it found that they contained magnesium carbonate, which is harmful for the heart and can cause various diseases.

In an order issued by principal secretary (health) Dr Nitin Kulkarni on Wednesday, wholesale/traders were allowed to send their stocks outside the states borders, where there is no ban on them, till May 31. The dealers were asked to collect pan masala from the retailers, make a list and give it to the sub-divisional officer of the areas concerned and transport the stocks out of the state, under the supervision of SDOs and food security officials.

Jharkhand was the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to impose a ban on pan masala. The state government had on April 22 imposed a ban on all tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the threat of the spread of novel coronavirus infection.