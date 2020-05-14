Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Mathura police solves bank robbery case in less than 36 hours’

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:04 IST
‘Mathura police solves bank robbery case in less than 36 hours’

In a major breakthrough in a broad day light dacoity in a bank here in the city, the police arrested five persons, including a woman, and recovered over Rs 17 lakh, a major part of the booty, from them, police said on Thursday. A gang of robbers had on Tuesday looted at gun point over Rs 21 lakh from the Gramin Bank of Aryavart at Damodarpura in Sadar Bazar police station area of Mathura, said police. Acting on a tip off, a police team on Wednesday night raided a place near Jal Shodhan Sansthan in the city where they had gathered to distribute the booty among themselves and arrested four of them, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

They later arrested the woman involved in the conspiracy of loot, he said, adding the police team is on lookout for two others involved in the crime. Out of the looted money, the police was able to recover Rs 17.10 lakh besides, four country-made pistols, one live cartridge and a motorcycle, used in committing the crime, he added.

The arrested woman Rajo is a relative of Gautam Gurjar, with whom the accused had kept the looted money, said the SSP. The police is on lookout for two others involved in the crime, he said.

SSP Grover said the Police Department has decided to award a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the police team, which solved the sensational crime in less than 36 hours..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sends second wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia

Russia has sent a second shipment of wheat to Saudi Arabia after its first export cargo arrived in the Gulf kingdom earlier in May, Saudi state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday.The cargo is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this mon...

No community spread of virus in Puducherry: Health official

Puducherry, May 14 PTI There has been no community spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry till date, a top health official said on Thursday. The secretary to the union territorys Health Department Prashant Kumar Panda told newsmen there were only...

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir tally rises to 983 Officials....

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020