Jharkhand's COVID-19 count reaches 187

Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni has informed that six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State, taking the total number of cases to 187 on Thursday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:09 IST
A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni has informed that six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State, taking the total number of cases to 187 on Thursday. Out of the six new cases, four are from Palamu, one from Jamshedpur and one from Koderma.

All are migrant labourers, who have returned from various places, said Kulkarni. A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. As many as 26,235 people have recovered/discharged/migrated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 2,549 people have lost their lives so far. (ANI)

