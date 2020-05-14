For some migrants, it's miles to go before they sleep in their homes
As uncertainty looms over his work due to coronavirus-lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, a daily wage labourer in Delhi packed his belongings about a fortnight ago and started walking towards his home in Bihar's Katihar.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:34 IST
As uncertainty looms over his work due to coronavirus-lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, a daily wage labourer in Delhi packed his belongings about a fortnight ago and started walking towards his home in Bihar's Katihar. After an arduous journey of around 1,000 kilometres on foot for 15 days, the labourer, Makhan Lal, reached Patna on Thursday, yet his destination is farther ahead. He needs to cover around 300 kilometres to reach Katihar.
There are many like Makhan Lal, who started walking in desperation, when special train services had not been pressed into action. "I have come from Delhi. It took me 15 days to cover the journey on foot. I did not have enough food. On the way, some people gave me tea and biscuits. I have to go to Katihar. I was walking hungry. Everybody is walking. I was doing work at a construction site. We did not get any help," Makhan Lal said.
He said that he went to the police for help but they refused. "I started walking from Delhi 20 days ago for my home in Katihar district. People gave me food on the way. I have to go to Katihar," another labourer said.
The Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains in coordination with states to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their native places. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katihar
- Delhi
- Bihar
- Patna
- Indian Railways
ALSO READ
Central Delhi residents cooperating with police to maintain social distance during Ramzan
Delhi High Court Bar Association suggests plan for restoring court operations after lockdown
11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi test positive for Coronavirus
Delhi govt seeks 3 hrs daily air time on DD, AIR to broadcast classes for school students
3 out of 529 journalists tested for COVID-19 turn out to be positive: Delhi CM