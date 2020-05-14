Left Menu
Development News Edition

For some migrants, it's miles to go before they sleep in their homes

As uncertainty looms over his work due to coronavirus-lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, a daily wage labourer in Delhi packed his belongings about a fortnight ago and started walking towards his home in Bihar's Katihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:34 IST
For some migrants, it's miles to go before they sleep in their homes
Visuals of migrant labourers in Patna.. Image Credit: ANI

As uncertainty looms over his work due to coronavirus-lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, a daily wage labourer in Delhi packed his belongings about a fortnight ago and started walking towards his home in Bihar's Katihar. After an arduous journey of around 1,000 kilometres on foot for 15 days, the labourer, Makhan Lal, reached Patna on Thursday, yet his destination is farther ahead. He needs to cover around 300 kilometres to reach Katihar.

There are many like Makhan Lal, who started walking in desperation, when special train services had not been pressed into action. "I have come from Delhi. It took me 15 days to cover the journey on foot. I did not have enough food. On the way, some people gave me tea and biscuits. I have to go to Katihar. I was walking hungry. Everybody is walking. I was doing work at a construction site. We did not get any help," Makhan Lal said.

He said that he went to the police for help but they refused. "I started walking from Delhi 20 days ago for my home in Katihar district. People gave me food on the way. I have to go to Katihar," another labourer said.

The Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains in coordination with states to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their native places. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

BRIEF-Canada's Total coronavirus cases rise To 72,536 from 71,486 on May 13 - Public Health Agency data

May 14 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 72,536 FROM 71,486 ON MAY 13 5,337 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,209 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Quail Hollow named host for 2025 PGA Championship

Quail Hollow, where American Justin Thomas captured his first major title in 2017, was named the host club for the 2025 PGA Championship on Thursday by the PGA of America. The Charlotte, North Carolina, course opened in 1961 and has been a ...

Debate swirls around adding Africa Cup of Nations to list of postponements

The Africa Cup of Nations is the latest international sports event to become embroiled in a debate about rescheduling in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics, the Euros and the Copa America, all scheduled for this summer,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020