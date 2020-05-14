Left Menu
21 arrested for defying lockdown in Noida: Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:41 IST
21 arrested for defying lockdown in Noida: Police

Twenty-one people were held and challans issued to owners of 282 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic which prohibit normal movement in this district in western UP, adjoining Delhi.

"Six FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 21 people arrested. A total of 1,134 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 282 of them," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

As many as 6,269 people have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar till Thursday 7 pm for defying the lockdown since it came into force here on March 23, according to a police data available with PTI. So far, 1,685 FIRs have been lodged and 7,363 people booked, while challans have been issued to 27,169 vehicles and 1,305 vehicles impounded for lockdown violations, the data stated.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC section 144 till May 17, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned. As of Thursday, 238 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including three deaths, while 159 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS IJT

