Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh to be held in July

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday announced that the Class 10 exams will be held in July. "The state government has decided to conduct Class 10 exams in July. However, the exams will be conducted for six papers only instead of 11 papers," said Suresh.

He further said, "The exams will be held from July 10 to 15. Physical distance will be maintained during exams. The timings of exams will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm." The schedule of Class 10 exams:

10-07.2020 (Friday) - First language 11-07.2020 (Saturday) - Second Language

12-07.2020 (Sunday)- English 13-07.2020 (Monday) - Mathematics

14-07.2020 (Tuesday) - General Science 15-07.2020 (Wednesday) - Social Studies

16.07.2020 (Thursday) - OSSC Main Language 17.07.2020 (Friday) - SSC vocational course

The education minister also urged the students to use the time and prepare well for the examinations. (ANI)