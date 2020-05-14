PM appreciates Denmark's lifting of lockdown restrictions without causing spike in COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated Denmark's success in lifting lockdown restrictions without causing an increase in coronavirus infections. India and Denmark also agreed to work towards creating a robust green strategic partnership between the two nations. The decision was taken during a telephonic conversation between Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, an official statement said.

India is under coronavirus lockdown since March 25 and its third phase would end on Sunday. The prime minister has given clear indications of "lockdown 4", saying it will have different contours and rules.

"The prime minister appreciated Denmark's success in lifting the lockdown restrictions without causing an increase in infections. It was agreed that Indian and Danish experts would remain in touch to learn from each other's experience," the statement said. During the conversation, the two leaders compared notes on the steps taken in the two countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen India-Denmark relations, and discussed the ways in which both countries could work together in the post-COVID world. They also welcomed the successful organisation of the joint commission meeting between the two foreign ministers on May 12. "Agreeing that sectors like health research, clean and green energy, and climate change resilience offer tremendous scope for mutually beneficial collaboration, the leaders committed themselves to work towards the goal of creating a robust Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark," the statement said.