Army soldier missing following avalanche in north Sikkim

An Indian Army soldier went missing while another sustained serious injuries on Thursday following an avalanche in the mountainous Lugnak La region of north Sikkim, officials said. The two personnel were part of a 17-member group which came under the avalanche, they said.

"A snow clearance party came under a sudden snow slide in north Sikkim. All soldiers have been evacuated safely but for one soldier who is still missing," a senior Army official said. "One of the soldiers sustained serious injuries and is undergoing medical treatment. Intense search is underway to locate the missing soldier," he said.