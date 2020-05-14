685 Indians repatriated from abroad quarantined at various centres across Delhi: Police

Of the 1,186 Indian nationals who arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here under the 'Vande Bharat Mission', 685 have been kept in quarantine at designated centres across the city after their medical screening, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. About 55 Delhi police personnel are deployed at Aerocity, where 174 Indian nationals have been quarantined at various hotels as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said.

In addition, 80 police personnel are deployed at terminal-3 of IGI Airport to ensure smooth handling of arrivals during medical screening. Under the 'Vande Bharat Mission', several stranded Indian nationals arrived here through flights operated by Air India. The police personnel deployed at terminal-3 were tasked to bring the passengers from immigration to the medical screening hall, police said.

"After medical screening, the passengers are being kept for a period of 14 days quarantine at different designated places in Delhi. With the approval of the nodal officer, passengers are being taken to the buses to their designated quarantine facilities keeping in mind the social distancing norms. They are escorted by our staff," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Praveer Ranjan said. The police force is deployed round-the-clock at the designated quarantine facilities to ensure that nobody goes out during their 14-day quarantine period, he said.

Under the supervision of Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Sanjay Singh worked in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Bureau of Civil Aviation, GMR Ltd, Immigrations, Customs, CISF and medical authorities, police said..