70 new COVID-19 cases in Thane city, tally rises to 913

With the addition of 70 coronavirus positive cases, the number of COVID-19 patients grew to 913 in Thane city of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said. As the virus claimed five more lives on Thursday, the city's death toll rose to 42, the official said.

"Two of the 70 new cases found on Thursday are a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl," deputy municipal commissioner and spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Sandeep Malvi, said. So far as many as 230 cases have been found in Lokmanaya Nagar-Sawarkar Nagar ward alone, he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 64 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total to 974. It has recorded 19 deaths due to coronavirus infection so far, an official said. The patients include an 11-month-old male child and a seven-year-old girl, the official added.

In the areas under Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the number of COVID-19 cases reported till date is 391, including six found on Thursday. So far, seven people have died due to the infection in KDMC limits, the authorities said.

Neighbouring Palghar district has reported 313 COVID- 19 cases and 15 deaths till date, officials said..