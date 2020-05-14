Delhi police head constable commits suicide in west Delhi's Dwarka

Delhi police head constable commits suicide in west Delhi's DwarkaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:10 IST
A Delhi Police head constable allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by shooting himself with his service pistol at his house in west Delhi's Dwarka area, officials said
The deceased has been identified as Swaroop Chand, a resident of Dwarka's Sector-16 police colony, they said
Police got information about the incident at around 6 pm on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said, adding that domestic issue might have been the reason behind the suicide. He was posted at IGI Airport police station. He is survived by his wife, daughter and a son, the officer added.
