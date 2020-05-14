Left Menu
Suspecting affair, man strangles wife to death; surrenders before police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:26 IST
A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their house in northwest Delhi's Khanjawala area, suspecting that she was having an extra-marital affair, police said on Thursday

After killing his wife on Tuesday night, he surrendered before the police, they said. The man, who works at a footwear factory, came to the Khanjawala police station and told the policemen on duty that he had killed his wife, police said. "On visiting the spot, the woman's body was found lying in the house. A strangulation mark was found on her neck. The post-mortem was also conducted," a senior police officer said. A case of murder has been registered against the man and he has been arrested, said Pramod Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini)

During interrogation, the man told the police he suspected that his wife was in a relationship with another man and strangled her to death using a cloth, he said. It was the second marriage for both the man and the woman. The woman had two daughters from her previous marriage, police said.

