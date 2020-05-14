Centre's relief package for migrants, farmers a welcome move: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the announcement of a relief package by the Centre for farmers, street vendors, and migrants is a welcome move. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has announced a huge economic package for crores of migrant workers, youths, hawkers, street vendors covered under the street vendors policy. It is a welcome move and I heartily congratulate the PM and the FM," Adityanath said in a statement. He said the people from the low-income group will hugely benefit from the package.

About four crore hawkers and street vendors in the country will benefit from it and it will help them cope with the crisis arising due to coronavirus, he said. "We were already making arrangements to give ration kits in the form of food packets here. So far, 11 lakh migrant workers (including over four lakhs from trains and roadways buses) have arrived in UP and I expect that more than 20 lakh migrant workers will arrive in future," Adityanath said.

The UP government disbursed the loan of Rs 2,000 crore to more than 56,000 people associated with the MSME sector in the state on Thursday, he said.