47 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Telangana on Thursday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:07 IST
COVID-19 cases continued unabated in Telangana with 47 fresh cases reported on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 1,414. The spread of the virus is intense in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC),according to sources.

Out of the 47 fresh cases, 40 were from the city, while five from neighbouring Ranga Reddy district. Though the administration has been focussed on containing the virus spread in the state capital, the city continued to witness an increase in cases during the last several days.

The remaining two cases reported on Thursday were persons who returned to the state during the last few days. No fresh death was reported and the number of virus-related deaths continued to be 34.

According to a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government, 13 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. The number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 952.

The number of people undergoing treatment for the virus (active cases) as on date was 428, it said. State Health Minister E Rajender, who held a video conference with medical officers in districts and also Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), urged them to look for symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) during door-to-door surveys in villages, an official release said.

He urged the health personnel to be more alert in identifying possible cases as many people are coming to the state in the wake of relaxations given during the lockdown. He said those who are coming to the state from different places should be put in home quarantine for 14 days and that those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested.

