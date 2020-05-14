Mumbai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Imphal
A man, who returned from Mumbai yesterday, has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Imphal, said Manipur Government.
Earlier, two persons were tested positive and recovered from the disease in the state.
The COVID-19 count in India reached 78,003 on Thursday, with 26,235 patients cured and discharged, while 2,549 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)
