Thakur urges Jaishankar to facilitate return of COVID-19 positive HP youth stuck in UAE

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 01:02 IST
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of a Himachal Pradesh youth who has confirmed positive for COVID-19 and stranded in the UAE. The youth was working in Riyadh and he has been abandoned by his company after being discharged from a hospital there. He is now stuck in the UAE, an official spokesperson said.

In a telephonic conservation with Jaishankar, the chief minister said the youth was in distress as he is "not being provided food and medication" required for COVID-19 patients. Thakur requested him to use his good office to provide all required assistance to the stranded youth, a resident of Mandi district of the state.

