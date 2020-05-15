Vande Bharat Mission: 117 passengers arrive in Hyderabad from Kuala Lumpur

Air India repatriation flight AI 1385 carrying 117 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Another Air India special flight carrying 149 passengers from Dubai landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at about 9:15 pm on May 14.

Additionally, last flight to Kerala in phase 1 of Vande Bharat Mission landed at Cochin International Airport from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to Ernakulam District Administration, the Air India flight carried 152 passengers including 3 infants and 31 people with medical emergencies.

India began from May 7 the phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad, due to various lockdown restrictions, under the Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)