870 people detained in Manipur for violating lockdown

Manipur Police has detained 870persons and seized 696 vehicles for violating lockdown normsin the state, a senior officer said

All the detained persons were produced before courtsand a total fine of Rs 1.03 lakh was imposed on them, astatement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Lawand Order) L Kailun said on Thursday

The ADGP said police will continue to take legalaction against lockdown violators under the National DisasterManagement Act 2005.