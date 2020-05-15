870 people detained in Manipur for violating lockdown

870 people detained in Manipur for violating lockdownPTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:10 IST
Manipur Police has detained 870persons and seized 696 vehicles for violating lockdown normsin the state, a senior officer said
All the detained persons were produced before courtsand a total fine of Rs 1.03 lakh was imposed on them, astatement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Lawand Order) L Kailun said on Thursday
The ADGP said police will continue to take legalaction against lockdown violators under the National DisasterManagement Act 2005.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur Police
- ADGP