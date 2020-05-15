Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown sees significant drop in ACB trap cases in M'rashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:50 IST
Lockdown sees significant drop in ACB trap cases in M'rashtra

The coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has severely affected functioning of government and semi -government departments, has led to a significant drop in cases of bribe in Maharashtra, reflected in low number of traps set up by the ACB in the last one-and-a-half months. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra, registered just seven cases of trap in April and only five in the current month (till May 14) at its various units, an official said.

Trap means nabbing a public servant for demanding and accepting illegal gratification like bribe. To prevent corruption, a trap is laid by anti-graft agencies to apprehend public servants (and their private collaborators) while demanding and accepting bribe. Last year in April, there were 58 bribe cases in which 77 accused persons were involved, whereas in May there were 32 such cases involving 41 accused, he said.

As compared to those two months in 2019, the drop in April 2020 was 88 per cent and in May around 84 per cent till date. The coronavirus-triggered lockdown came into force in Maharashtra in end-March.

Since January this year, the ACB has laid 211 traps across the state in which more than 290 government officials and private persons were nabbed, the official said. Last year, there were 326 such cases in the state in which around 430 persons were apprehended, he said.

Overall drop in these cases since January was more than 35 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, he said. There was only one trap case at Vadgaon in Pune, which related to the lockdown.

A 31-year-old Assistant Police Inspector, Satyajit Adhatrao, posted with the state highway police, was caught while allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from two persons on April 30 at Urse Toll Plaza to release their vehicles, he said. The officer had intercepted two vehicles during the lockdown and demanded bribe to release them, he said.

As migrant workers move out of Maharashtra in private and hired vehicles in large numbers, the highway police has warned its staffers against collecting any money from them. According to an order, if any official is found collecting money from these vehicle operators, he or she will be dismissed from service.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

USTA planning for New York US Open, mull alternatives

The United States Tennis Association is pressing ahead with preparations to stage the US Open in New York this year but is aggressively drafting alternative plans for the tournament, a spokesman said. With New York the epicentre of the coro...

Australians emerge from coronavirus lockdown to beers and lattes

Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australias most populous state reopened on Friday after a two-month coronavirus lockdown, boosting the federal governments bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track.The easing of some quaran...

AP tractor-trolley electrocution incident toll rises to ten

The death toll in the tractor-trolley electrocution incident in Andhra Pradesh has risen to ten with one person succumbing to injuries, police said on Friday. Driver of the vehicle died at a hospital on Thursday night hours after the accide...

Top female pole vaulters to face the bar in Ultimate Garden Clash

In the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash, three of the worlds best female pole vaulters-- Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi, two-time US indoor champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman-- will face-of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020