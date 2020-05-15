COVID-19: New dress code for advocates at Orissa HC

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Orissa High Court has issued a circular introducing a new dress code for advocates advising them "to wear a plain white shirt / white salwar-kameez / white saree with a plain white neck-band till the medical exigencies exist".

"In view of the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19), under the prevailing circumstances, the learned Advocates appearing before the High Court of Orissa through Virtual Court System, as a precautionary measure, need not wear black coat and gown and are advised to wear a plain white shirt / white salwar-kameez / white saree with a plain white neck-band till the medical exigencies exist or until further orders," the circular issued on Thursday read.

On Wednesday, the apex court had also decided to do away with long gowns and jackets for judges and advocated during hearings via video conferencing.