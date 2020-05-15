Alert issued regarding possible locust attacks in Uttar Pradesh
ANI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:00 IST
The state's Agriculture Department has issued an alert regarding possible locust attacks in the western part of the state. "In view of the locust menace in neighboring Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab it is important to keep a close watch on them so that their attacks could be controlled," the Agriculture Department said in an advisory.
The Agriculture Department has detailed the steps involved in controlling this menace and suggested the use of fire brigade if the need arises. The Agriculture Department has suggested that special care should be taken in tackling locust menace in the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Mathura, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Aligarh.
