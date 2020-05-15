Bengal awaits flights, govt keen to welcome people stranded in other nations: Home secy

The West Bengal government on Friday said it had long ago communicated to the Union government the arrangements made by the state to welcome back its people stranded in other countries. The development comes a day after the state and the Centre locked horns over Bengal not being allotted any repatriation flight.

"GOWB keen to welcome back our people stranded in different countries and has long back communicated its agreement as well as quarantine arrangements details etc to GoI for special international inbound journeys. Letters attached. Bengal awaits flights," the state home department said in a tweet. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said Thursday night that the Centre was discriminating between states in terms of allotting repatriation flights. Denying the charge, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Centre does not discriminate between states, and its 'Vande Bharat' mission was meant for all stranded Indians.