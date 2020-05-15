Delhi Metro likely to resume services in Lockdown 4

Left Menu
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) may resume its train services on certain routes with some restrictions in the fourth phase of lockdown, the DMRC sources told ANI.

Updated: 15-05-2020 15:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) may resume its train services on certain routes with some restrictions in the fourth phase of lockdown, the DMRC sources told ANI. The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of 'janta curfew' and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the centre.

"Concessions can be made and services can be rolled out as soon as lockdown 4 starts. Services of Delhi Metro can be restored in a limited manner on certain routes following social distancing guidelines," said the source. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expires on May 17.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision to restart the trains will be of the Centre even as the DMRC is ready to roll out the services. There would be thermal checking of passengers at every station with proper sanitisation, said the minister, adding that the usage of currency will not be encouraged.

"If there will be congestion at some station, the entry of people will be stopped. Only main stations will be opened so that we can put our complete manpower there," Gahlot said. Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC had on Wednesday said that all systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock,tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters. (ANI)

