Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recent attacks in Libya weakening fragile ability to fight COVID-19: IRC

Al-Jalla Hospital in Benghazi - one of the few fully functioning health facilities remaining in Libya - came under attack on May 10 when an armed group opened fire inside the Intensive Care Unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:33 IST
Recent attacks in Libya weakening fragile ability to fight COVID-19: IRC
Two passenger planes were damaged when heavy shelling hit Mitiga Airport - the only functioning airport in the country - on Saturday. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A spate of recent attacks on hospitals, ports and airports in Libya are further weakening the country's already fragile ability to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, warns the IRC.

As Tripoli was hit by shelling once again this morning, the city's Central Hospital was damaged by shrapnel and 14 civilians were injured in similar attacks that impacted residential areas of the city. Tripoli Central Hospital is one of the city's largest - and is key to the country's COVID-19 response.

Al-Jalla Hospital in Benghazi - one of the few fully functioning health facilities remaining in Libya - came under attack on May 10 when an armed group opened fire inside the Intensive Care Unit. Several pieces of equipment were severely damaged - including seven respirators, a number of monitors and an ultrasound machine. Health facilities and staff are protected under international humanitarian law yet such attacks continue in Libya without proper investigation.

Two passenger planes were damaged when heavy shelling hit Mitiga Airport - the only functioning airport in the country - on Saturday. Mitiga is currently Libya's only functioning airport and a key route for bringing humanitarian supplies into the country.

Additionally, 26 migrants were trapped on a boat off the Libyan coast for four days when intensive bombardments on Tripoli Central Port meant it was not deemed safe enough for them to be disembarked.

Tom Garofalo - the International Rescue Committee's Libya Country Director - said:

"Attacks on hospitals in Libya are becoming far too frequent. Although thankfully no one was hurt today, Tripoli Central Hospital has 5,000 staff and 950 beds, so thousands of lives were at risk. Indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure seem to be turning into a hallmark of the Libyan conflict. This year so far there have now been 17 attacks on field hospitals, ambulances, health care workers and medical supplies - further decimating the country's already struggling health system.

"At least 80 people have been killed since January as a result of the fighting, and dozens more have been wounded. Libyans still do hope - even after a year of seeing little action - that the international community will at last hold those bombing civilians to account, enforce the arms embargo and take action to stop the fighting. Attacks on healthcare are a violation of international humanitarian law and it is long past time for the perpetrators of these attacks to be held accountable. With our health teams now fighting a pandemic in addition to overcoming the challenges of providing health care in a war zone, getting medical supplies into the country is more important than it has ever been.

"The conflict continues to force thousands of people to risk their lives in an attempt to escape the violence and reach Europe. So far this year, 3,078 people have been intercepted at sea and, just last week, 26 people were stuck on a boat off the coast of Tripoli for four days because heavy shelling meant it was not safe for them to be disembarked. Our teams were on the shore waiting to assist them, but the mission had to be aborted due to the intensity of the bombardments. They were finally able to come ashore on Sunday night, but it is unclear where they are now and we are urgently trying to locate them so that we can provide medical assistance and support.

"There is no doubt that it is civilians who are paying the highest price of this conflict. They are finding it extremely hard to worry about COVID-19 when they are more worried about losing their lives because of the fighting. To successfully fight this pandemic, we need an immediate ceasefire. But to ensure people's safety in the long-term, it is imperative that we return to the UN-led peace process and that the UN Secretary-General and member states ensure there is accountability for attacks against healthcare workers and facilities. We call for the immediate establishment of a UN focal point to report on and investigate such attacks."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

French lockdown led to less drug trafficking and spike in prices

The lockdown imposed in France to combat the coronavirus led to a sharp drop in drug trafficking and a huge spike in prices, officials said on Friday.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference that there had been a drop of...

'May Allah remove the virus': Pandemic a grim addition to Afghanistan's woes

Delkhah Sultani scrubs laundry outside her home in Kabul as her young daughter watches on. She says she once got paid around 3 a day to wash clothes for other households but since the coronavirus outbreak hit, work has dropped and she now e...

Polish PM says expects GDP to rebound in 2021

Polands economy will shrink this year by several percent, but may recover its losses in 2021, the countrys Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.Morawiecki also said during a news conference at a biscuit factory near Warsaw that ...

'May Allah remove the virus': Pandemic a grim addition to Afghanistan's woes

Delkhah Sultani scrubs laundry outside her home in Kabul as her young daughter watches on. She says she once got paid around 3 a day to wash clothes for other households but since the coronavirus outbreak hit, work has dropped and she now e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020