Centre may announce relaxation on "many things" after May 17: Yediyurappa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:14 IST
With lockdown-3 coming to an end in a couple of days, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday expressed confidence about the Centre announcing relaxation to "many things" after May 17. "After May 17, the government of India is going to relax so many things, let us wait for it," he said in response to a question from reporters here.

"According to me they (centre) will relax everything.... maybe for things like five star hotels and others they may not give permission for the time being, but for other things they are going to give permission.

Let's wait and see." The nationwide lockdown was initially imposed from March 25 to April 14, then extended to May 3 and again to May 17 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi on Wednesday had hinted at the state government permitting opening of gyms, fitness centres and golf courses, also certain hotels for local tourism purpose after May 17, when the third phase of the COVID-19 induced lockdown comes to an end.

The Muzrai department (in charge of administration of temples) was also planning to have a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place, that needs to be followed at temples once they are opened for the public, officials have said. They said opening of temples for public is however subject to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) guidelines.

During the recent videoconferencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Chief Ministers of various states, Yediyurappa had proposed doing away with district wise colour-coding and instead advocated strict cordoning of containment zones to control the spread of the pandemic. He had pitched for resuming all economic activities in stand-alone establishments, while continuing the restrictions on malls, cinema halls, dining facilities and establishments with centrally controlled air-conditioning.

The CM had suggested that 50 to 100 meters around known clusters be declared as containment zones and commercial activities, including public transport, to be allowed in non- containment zones..

